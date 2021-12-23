Warm Spring-like air arrives just in time for Christmas

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — After a bit of a cooler day Thursday, here comes the warm up again! Just in time for Christmas.

Dry weather continues through most of the weekend. The minor exception may be in the mountains, where some sprinkles or a light shower or two can’t be ruled out Christmas Day & Sunday. That’s as another cold front approaches. Expect a windy Christmas, too, with 30-35 mph gusts possible throughout the region!







High temps will top out in the low 60s Christmas Eve, with low 70s both Saturday and Sunday! Next week is no different. 60s & 70s will be the theme through at least Thursday. That’s when another front could bring our next decent chance of rain.

Merry Christmas!! 🎄

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 33.

Christmas Eve: Mostly sunny. High 63.