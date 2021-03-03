Long stretch of warm, mild weather ahead

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- It’s smooth sailing! How’s that for a weather forecast?

It’s been awhile, but we’re in for a long stretch of dry weather these next several days. It will still be an up-and-down rollercoaster temperature ride, though.

Thursday’s highs are close to 70, but behind a dry cold front, we’re back in the 50s to near 60 on Friday.

Highs will be mainly in the 50s over the weekend, too. Then it’s back in the 60s we go next week.

A disturbance may bring a little moisture in from the south early Saturday, giving areas south of Charlotte the slight chance of a shower. Don’t worry much about it–I’m sticking with a mostly dry weekend!

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low 37.

Thursday: Sunny, breezy. High 69