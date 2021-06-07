Warm humidity to persist with more thunderstorm chances this week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Between an area of low pressure to our west & high pressure to the east, the warm and humid air mass will persist.

This will contribute to daily chances of downpours and thunderstorms this week. Flooding will be the main threat while the severe storm risk remains low.





However, an isolated storm producing wind damage and/or hail can’t be totally ruled out.

Temperatures will remain warm and muggy, with highs in the mid 80s to even lower 90s in spots. Tonight: Lingering showers, t’storm. Low 70.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy with showers and storms developing. High 84.