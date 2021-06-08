Warm, humid, wet weather continues in Charlotte area Tuesday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – We’ll see more chances for downpours and thunderstorms Tuesday as an area of lower pressure to our west and high pressure to our east drives warm, moist air into the area.

Flooding will be the main threat while the severe storm risk remains low. However, an isolated storm producing wind damage and/or hail can’t be totally ruled out.

Temperatures will remain warm and muggy, with highs in the mid-80s to even lower 90s in spots.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy with showers and storms developing. High 84.