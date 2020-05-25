Warm, humid, scattered showers for Memorial Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Monday will be a cloudy Memorial Day with warm temperatures and scattered afternoon showers and storms.

An upper-level ridge of high pressure will persist over the region today while a weak cold front moves southward through the area.

Scattered showers and storm chances will stick around through at least midweek as moisture from the eastern Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean returns.

Unsettled weather will continue through late week as another cold front approaches from the northwest and then slowly crosses the region over the weekend.

Monday: 40 percent showers. Hi: 80 Lo: 66

Tuesday: 20 percent showers. Hi: 78 Lo: 64

Wednesday: 20 percent showers. Hi: 76 Lo: 65