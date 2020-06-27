Warm, humid conditions this weekend

Warm and humid conditions will be around the area this weekend with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Look for plenty of sunshine today with a stray shower or thunderstorm this afternoon. We just have a slight chance today, so most of the day should remain dry.

There is a slight risk for strong to severe storms on Sunday with the potential for heavy rain, damaging winds, small hail, and lightning. The best chance for storms on Sunday will be during the late afternoon and evening hours. Otherwise, look for a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday.

The unsettled weather pattern will continue this next week with showers and storms possible each day. Most of the activity will be during the afternoon and evening hours, so keep your eye to the sky. Temperatures are expected to hold in the upper 80s and lower 90s for the next 7 days.

Saturday: Plenty of sun and warm; 20% shower/storm. Hi: 89

Tonight: Partly cloudy and muggy. Lo: 68

Sunday: Clouds and sun; 40% showers/storms. Hi: 90 Lo: 70

