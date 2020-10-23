Warm end to the week; chance of showers returns over the weekend

It will be a nice end to the workweek with highs in the upper-70s to low-80s under partly sunny skies. There is a slight chance for an afternoon shower today, but we don’t expect much and most of the day will be dry.

Wet weather returns this weekend as a cold front slides through the region. We could see some showers and thunderstorms developing Saturday afternoon through Sunday.

The heaviest rain will push through late Saturday into Sunday morning. Temperatures will stay on the mild side for Saturday with highs around 80 degrees.

Behind the front, high temperatures will drop back to the lower 70s for the second half of the weekend. Once the front moves off to the east, we will quickly dry out for the start of the week.

Friday: Partly sunny, 20% shower. Hi: 79

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 60

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, 30% shower. Hi: 80

