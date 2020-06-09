Warm and muggy with scattered, potentially strong storms Tuesday afternoon

It will be warm and very muggy again Tuesday with a bit more shower and storm activity this afternoon.
A strong ridge atop the region will continue to break down through Wednesday.
This along with moist southerly flow will support a return to more widespread showers and storms.
A weak cold front is expected to push through the area by Thursday, providing at least a brief break from the active weather for the end of the work week.
Unsettled weather may return by Sunday into early next week.
Today: Partly sunny. 40% storms. Hi: 87 Lo: 73
Tomorrow: Partly sunny. 60% storms. Hi: 86 Lo: 70
Sunday: Partly sunny. Hi: 84 Lo: 66