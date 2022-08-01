CHARLOTTE (PINPOINT WEATHER) — We have another warm and muggy start to the day with 90s on tap for mid-week.

Monday sits in the 70s early with partly cloudy skies and light winds. Morning mountain showers will stay light and taper off shortly after sunrise.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Highs will make a run for the upper 80s this afternoon peaking just shy of 90 degrees. Winds will be a bit breezy coming out of the west southwest between 5 and 15 miles per hour. Wind gusts can be as fast as 20 miles per hour at times.







Showers and storms will likely develop as a warm front pushes north towards Virginia, playing into a low concern of flooding throughout the day. Be sure to keep those umbrellas handy and stay weather aware heading into the peak heating hours of the day.

Storms will likely taper off this evening as lows dip into the low 70s. Tuesday will be back in the low 90s with mostly sunny skies. Storm chances take a backseat to the heat with mid-90s taking hold by Wednesday.

Look to see near normal highs and rain chances return as we head into the second half of the week and into the weekend.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Today: Hot with Afternoon Showers & Storms. High: 89.

Tonight: Warm, Muggy & Partly Cloudy. Low: 71.