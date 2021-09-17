Warm and humid weather leads to spotty showers, storms this weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – More days to keep the umbrella handy! Warm and humid weather will lead to more spotty showers and storms this weekend.

No washouts, just pop-up activity that’s possible in the morning through the evening. Looking ahead to next week, it’s looking like we’ll get our first true taste of fall, just as fall begins on Wednesday!

A cold front will bring more scattered showers and storms the first half of next week, and behind it, get ready for cooler temps!





Highs look to only top out in the 70s, with some early-AM temps in the 40s, even around the Charlotte metro! Lots of sunshine for Thursday and Friday as well.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog possible in the morning. Small shower chance. Low 67.

Saturday: Clouds & sun. Areas of showers & storms. High 87.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Sct’d showers and storms. 69/86.