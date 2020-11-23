Warm and dry Tuesday ahead, Thanksgiving showers expected

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Clear skies and chilly conditions will be around overnight with lows dropping into the middle and upper 30s.

Beautiful weather will stick around on Tuesday with another full day of sunshine and highs in the upper 50s.

The clouds will gradually increase on Wednesday as the next storm approaches from the west.

Showers will push in late Wednesday and last through Thursday morning as the storm marches eastward.

We should quickly dry out in the afternoon on Thanksgiving with nice conditions taking over for dinnertime. More wet weather is on the way for next weekend!

Tonight: Clear and cold. Lo: 36

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Hi: 58

Wednesday: Increasing clouds; Rain arrives late. Hi: 60 Lo:39