Warm and dry, close to record-breaking heat for the end of the week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — High pressure continues to keep us warm and dry… and temperatures will get a little hotter for the end of the week!

The record high Thursday is 87 from 1940. With mid 80s in the forecast, it’ll be close! Friday’s record is 88 from 1985, and we could at least tie that. Either way, warm stuff for October, considering the average high is only 74 degrees.







A cold front will cross over the region Saturday, bringing some scattered showers. It won’t be an all day washout, though! Showers will begin in the mountains in the morning, and many of them may fade away as the front moves through the Charlotte area.

Sunday, it’s back to sunshine– and cool fall temps! Lows will drop into the 40s through early next week, with highs in the 70s. Classic fall weather!

Tonight: Scattered clouds. Low 62.

