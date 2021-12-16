Warm air takes over for Friday, showers return for the weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Patchy clouds and mild temperatures will be around overnight with lows holding in the lower 50s.

The warm air will really take over on Friday sending our highs into to the lower and middle 70s. This could challenge the previous record set back in 1956. The cloud cover will also be increasing on Friday as a cold front approaches from the west.

We will start the weekend off with warm temps in the 70s and a chance for scattered showers. More of the wet weather will arrive later in the day on Saturday and last through midday Sunday. However, we are not looking at a wash out with less than a half of an inch is expected with this front.

We will quickly clear out later in the day on Sunday, but it will be much cooler. High temperatures will drop back to the upper 50s and lower 60s on Sunday.

Tonight: Patchy clouds. Lo: 52

Friday: Increasing clouds; warm. Hi: 73.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, Scatt. Showers. Hi: 72 Lo: 56