Warm air and storms by Thursday PM, clearing and cooler for the weekend

(PINPOINT WEATHER) — After a couple of cool sunny days, moisture is moving back into the region, giving us more clouds and some spotty light rain. This will be the theme through Thursday afternoon. Many neighborhoods stay dry, but a few light showers are possible.

At the same time, a warmer southerly flow will continue to boost temperatures, keeping most of them in the 50s overnight, with 60s and 70s coming up Thursday afternoon! That’s before the cold front moves in with heavy rain and a few storms Thursday night.

From roughly 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., a band of heavy rain will move into the mountains first, then cross over the Charlotte area to the east while many of us are sleeping. That heavy rain could lead to some brief flooding, especially in the mountains. A strong/severe storm is possible as well, but the risk is low at this point. If something severe pops up, damaging wind will be the main threat.

As cooler air seeps in, a little mountain snow is possible Friday. Otherwise, it’s back to sunshine Friday afternoon through the weekend.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers possible. Low 50.

