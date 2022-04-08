(PINPOINT WEATHER) — An upper-level trough of low pressure brought in more clouds Friday afternoon with a few sprinkles. Snow developed in the mountains, too! Expect this pattern to continue Saturday, the day starts sunny, then ends with more clouds and only a minor shower chance.

Bitter cold morning lows this weekend!

A Frost Advisory is in effect for much of the area tonight as temps fall into the mid and upper 30s

Cold night! Bring in plants and pets!

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Avery County through Sunday morning

Several inches of snow possible in the highest elevations!

Sunday starts cold with lows in the 20s to mid 30s. But the rest of the day stays beautifully sunny with temps rising into the upper 60s.

Next week, it’s back to the 80s!

Tonight: A few clouds, breezy. Low 38.

A few clouds, breezy. Low 38. Saturday: Sunny start, then PM clouds. Small shower chance. Breezy. High 60.

Sunny start, then PM clouds. Small shower chance. Breezy. High 60. Sunday: Mostly sunny. 34/68.