Valentine’s Day weekend forecast features plenty of rain

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Soggy conditions will be the big story this weekend as a couple of storms push through the Carolinas.

Rainfall totals through Sunday will be around 0.5” to 1.5” with locally higher amounts possible. Highs will hold in the upper 30s and lower 40s this weekend.

The damp and dreary stretch will stick around through much of the week with several waves of rain expected at times. With all of this moisture around you will need to be careful on the roads and watch for fog to develop in some locations.

Temperatures will slowly rebound back into the 50s for the workweek.

Saturday: Cloudy and rainy. Hi: 40

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with spotty shower. Lo: 37

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers. Hi: 44