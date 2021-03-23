Unsettled weather pattern to take over the rest of the week as storms roll through the Carolinas

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An unsettled weather pattern will take over for the rest of the week as a couple of storms roll through the Carolinas.

Look for mostly cloudy skies overnight with a stray shower possible. Temperatures will remain on the mild side overnight with lows holding in the lower 50s.

Wednesday’s highs will warm up a bit too around 70 degrees despite mainly cloudy skies. A shower or two can’t be ruled out on Tuesday as well, but it’s a slight chance and most of the day should be dry.

A better chance for showers and thunderstorms will come late Thursday and into Friday morning as a cold front sweeps through. This system will pull away quickly leaving us with nice weather later on Friday and Saturday.

Another round of wet weather is expected to push through for the second half of the weekend. Stay with FOX 46 News for the latest on this storm system!

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, stray shower. Lo: 52

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower. Hi: 70

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, 30% showers. Hi: 74 Lo: 55