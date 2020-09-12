Unsettled weather pattern this weekend

An unsettled stretch of weather will stick around through the weekend with scattered showers and storms possible at times. Highs will top out in the 80s each day with mostly cloudy skies and muggy conditions.

On Monday, a cold front will swing through the area later in the day bringing us one more round of wet weather before drier conditions move in for the rest of the week. Beautiful weather looks to take over on Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and low humidity levels. Fall-like temperatures will take over with highs in the upper 70s!

Tropical Storms Paulette and Rene are still churning in the Atlantic right now. Both storms are expected stay out to sea during their entire lifespan. Tropical Depression 19 has developed over Florida and is forecasted to head towards the Gulf coast. It will have no impact on the Carolinas. Keep checking in with FOX 46 on-air and online for updates.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. 60% showers. Hi: 81

Tonight: Clouds with showers. Lo: 70

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; 20% showers. Hi: 83