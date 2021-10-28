Unsettled weather pattern sticks around into the holiday weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The welcome, needed rain came in Thursday, and the unsettled pattern will be sticking around for a couple more days.

As a slow-moving area of low pressure travels east, spotty showers, drizzle, and clouds will linger. So while it won’t be as rainy as Thursday, you’ll want to keep the umbrella handy, just in case!

A shower may develop at any time through Friday. Saturday is looking drier, but clouds will linger. The best chance of rain will be in the mountains through Sunday.





Otherwise, most areas are nice and dry for Halloween and trick-or-treating, but cool!

Temps will be in the 50s as the kids–and parents!–head out in their costumes.

Tonight: Lingering showers, t’storm. Low 54.

Friday: Mainly cloudy and breezy. Spotty showers/drizzle. High 63.