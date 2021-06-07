Unsettled Weather Pattern: Scattered storms packing heavy rain, lighting to move across Charlotte area

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Monday will be much like Sunday as our summery pattern continues to keep control. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with warm and humid 80s.

Heat and humidity will allow storms to bubble up in the afternoon. Any storms will be slow thanks to the lack of steering winds. They’ll also be capable of heavy rain, our atmosphere is soaked with a tropical-like air mass in place. Watch for flash flooding in low-lying areas.

Showers and storms could linger Monday night with lows around 70 degrees.

Additional showers and storms are likely on Tuesday. Same story: diurnally driven, or fueled by the heat and humidity. So, these storms will be slow, unorganized, widely scattered, and capable of heavy rain and lightning.





Expect temperatures to climb into the middle-upper 80s.

This summery pattern hangs around through most of the 7-day. A high pressure sits just offshore, and a low pressure sits and spins back to our west. That will leave southerly flow and moisture from the Gulf of Mexico rushing into the Carolinas.

This leaves us with chances for showers and storms daily.

But as I mentioned, these types of storms are pulse storms, diurnally driven, meaning they are fueled by the heat-humidity of the day. So, they will be unorganized, widely scattered, and likely collapsing right after sunset.

As we keep this summery pattern, temperatures stay warm in the middle-upper 80’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 87.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms. Low: 70.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 86.