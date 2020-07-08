Unsettled weather pattern continues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Keep your umbrella close Wednesday as it will be another stormy day.

A weak area of low pressure will continue to keep the weather unsettled as it continues to slowly drift east across South Carolina today.

The low will reach the Carolina Coast by Thursday and then track northeast along the East Coast through the rest of the week.

Chances for rain will diminish later this week as the low moves away from the FOX 46 viewing area. However, slim rain chances will stay in the forecast through Saturday.

Drier air will work into the area by Sunday. Better chances for rain will be in store for the early part of next week.

Today: 60% showers/storms. Hi: 85 Lo: 72

Tomorrow: 30% showers/storms. Hi: 88 Lo: 72

Friday: 30% showers/storms. Hi: 92 Lo: 73

