(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Many of you have had a lot of rain over the past week or so, and it’s showing in the latest update of the Drought Monitor. Changes from last week are that we’ve erased any area of Moderate drought in our region, and conditions have improved over the eastern Carolinas as well. There’s still spots in the Piedmont that do need rain, and we’ll get more chances through the weekend.





Thursday was a day full of lots of clouds, but not much (if any) rain! As a cold front sits southeast of Charlotte, that’s where the best chance of rain or storms will be through Friday morning.

The front will eventually fade away, which will bring us all back into a typical July pattern. Hot, humid, with a chance of storms everywhere. This will be the theme throughout the weekend. No total washouts, just the type of situation where you may have to head inside for a bit until a storm passes.





The chance of storms continues next week. One thing that will change is temperatures– looking like we’re back in the mid 90s again by the middle of the week!

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Tonight: Stray shower/storm south & east of Charlotte. Low 69.

Friday: Sun & clouds. Spotty showers & storms develop. High 89.