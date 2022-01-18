Tuesday starts icy as cold weather continues in Charlotte; another round of snow possible to end the week

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It was a frigid morning with temperatures sitting in the 20s and upper teens across our region. Patchy black ice was likely for secondary roadways and areas that got little to no sun during the day.

Rule of thumb Tuesday. If it looks wet, it’s most likely ice. Please take caution and drive slow until at least mid to late morning.

High pressure will build into the Carolinas ushering in mostly sunny skies and light winds out of the north and west. We’ll be slightly below normal this afternoon with highs reaching for the upper 40s.

Tuesday night will be another cold one, dipping into the 20s yet again. The gradual warming this week will hit its high point on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-50s.

The second half of the week brings yet another round of wet weather and the potential for snow and ice.

As of this morning, rain chances arrive Thursday morning as a cold front crosses the Carolinas. As temperatures plummet behind the front, look for cold temperatures to facilitate more of a wintry mix or snow late Thursday into Friday.

We will also be watching a low-pressure system expected to travel along Thursday’s cold front towards the outer banks. This looks to kick back some moisture to the north and west which will give us the snow and ice chances for Friday heading into Saturday.

There is still a degree of uncertainty with this next system so please be sure to keep updated throughout the week as Friday approaches.

We can say with certainty that colder temperatures will likely usher in the start of the weekend.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Cool. High of 48.

Tonight: Frigid & Partly Cloudy. Low 27.