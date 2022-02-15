Tuesday PM Outlook: Temps dip into mid-30s overnight around Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Temperatures continue to warm up this week ahead of rain returning on Thursday.

Temperatures won’t be quite as frigid tonight as they were the last two mornings. While still cool, temperatures will drop into the middle 30s.

Clouds will start to build tomorrow ahead of our next storm. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a few spotty showers. Temperatures will start to get a boost on southerly winds with highs climbing into the lower 60s.

Overnight lows won’t be nearly as cold. We start out Thursday morning with temperatures in the middle/ upper 40s.

Thursday will be warm ahead of the front. Despite clouds and rain, temperatures will climb into the lower 70s.

Expect scattered showers early in the afternoon. Rain becomes more widespread with the brunt of the front coming through the late evening and overnight. Heavy downpours are possible. Rain totals may exceed 1” in spots. Thunder and strong winds are also possible, we have a small, marginal risk of seeing one or two strong storms late Thursday.

A few showers linger Friday morning before the front clears. Friday afternoon trends cooler and drier with highs in the lower 60s again.

Bright sunshine returns this weekend. Highs will be seasonal in the upper 50s.

Shower chances return on Presidents’ Day.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cool. Low: 34.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, spotty showers? High: 63.