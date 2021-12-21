Tuesday PM Forecast: Rain clears out, overnight temps approach freezing

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Tonight we will hold on to some lingering showers & cloudy skies as temperatures fall into the mid to low 30s overnight. Wednesday will usher in clearing skies and afternoon highs making a run for the mid-50s.

Cool afternoons and cold overnights will finish off the week before temperatures ramp up into the upper 60s for Christmas.

Look for the Holiday weekend to be mild and cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Today: Cloudy with Scattered Showers. High of 47.

Tonight: Lingering Clouds & Cold. Low 34.