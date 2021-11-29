Tuesday Outlook: Frigid 27 degrees overnight, Charlotte temps peak at 60

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – High pressure rules this week, giving us another long, dry stretch of weather. Not good for the moderate drought in place over a good part of the Carolinas.

What will be changing is the temperatures! After a cold start Monday, we’re back in the 70s by Friday!

Bundle up for the morning, though– we’ll start in the frigid mid to upper 20s. But under lots of sunshine, highs on Tuesday get back up around 60.

We’ll end up in the mid-60s Wednesday before the 70s appear again starting Thursday! When could we see more rain again? Sunday into Monday, as another couple of systems, head our way.

We’ll keep our fingers crossed. That will come with cooler temperatures again starting Sunday.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Low 27.

Tuesday: Sunny, warmer. High 61.