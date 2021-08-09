Tuesday Glimpse: Heat index expected to hit 96 in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The summertime pattern has returned! It’s hot, it’s humid, with daily chances of downpours and storms.

Keep the umbrella in the car all week, just in case! Remember to take it easy if you’ll be outside for a while, and stay hydrated. “Feels like” temps will be around 100 in some neighborhoods throughout the week.

A front moving in late-week may bring a higher chance of storms by the weekend.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated shower/thunder. Low 72.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Scattered PM storms develop. High 92.