CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Tuesday was the 57th day of highs in the 90s at Charlotte.

Wednesday will be day 58!

The hot, humid, stormy-in-spots pattern persists for another day Wednesday. You’ll get some dry time in the morning, then stay weather aware for more storms blossoming in the afternoon and evening.

2:45pm radar: Another day of scattered storms around the region– in the mountains, foothills & upstate SC. Storm chances fade away after sunset. Pattern change coming in a few days! Forecast @ 4 on @Queen_City_News. pic.twitter.com/kHgIdYriEt — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) August 9, 2022

When thunder roars, go indoors!

The much-awaited cold front moves in Thursday, spawning another round of scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon.

Behind it, Friday afternoon through the weekend looks great! The theme is lots of sunshine, noticeably lower humidity, refreshing mornings, and warm afternoons. Perhaps a little taste of fall?





Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Low 72.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. PM storms develop. High 92.