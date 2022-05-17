(PINPOINT FORECAST) – High-pressure building behind last night’s cold front gave us a beautiful Tuesday! Low humidity and slightly cooler temps.

Don’t get used to it– for the rest of the week, it’s all about the heat!

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Wednesday could give us the first 90-degree temp of the year at Charlotte, which is around the time we typically get it. The average first 90-degree day is May 20.

Highs will soar into the low and mid-90s through Saturday, putting some record highs in jeopardy. Either way, hot stuff for May!

With the return of the heat and humidity, a few spotty storms will be possible each day starting Thursday.







Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Tonight: Fair sky. Low 58.

Wednesday: Sun & clouds. High 90.