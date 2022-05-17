(PINPOINT FORECAST) – High-pressure building behind last night’s cold front gave us a beautiful Tuesday! Low humidity and slightly cooler temps.
Don’t get used to it– for the rest of the week, it’s all about the heat!
Wednesday could give us the first 90-degree temp of the year at Charlotte, which is around the time we typically get it. The average first 90-degree day is May 20.
Highs will soar into the low and mid-90s through Saturday, putting some record highs in jeopardy. Either way, hot stuff for May!
With the return of the heat and humidity, a few spotty storms will be possible each day starting Thursday.
Tonight: Fair sky. Low 58.
Wednesday: Sun & clouds. High 90.