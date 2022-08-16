CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Cool high pressure to the north and lingering moisture gave us a taste of fall on Tuesday!

Highs only reached the low 70s in most of the area. What a change! The last time Charlotte had highs in the 70s was on July 10.

The cooler pattern will stick around through Friday. High temps will start to get closer to 80, though, with the help of a bit of sunshine. Also, spotty rain chances will continue, especially in the mountains and foothills.

Otherwise, it’s ‘intermittent windshield wiper’ weather for many of us. Keep the umbrella handy!

Rain and storm chances increase as low pressure moves in by the weekend. Expect higher rain and storm chances by Friday.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.





Tonight: Mainly cloudy, some spotty rain. Low 65.

Wednesday: Clouds, some sun. High 79. Few showers are possible.