(PINPOINT FORECAST) – Much like Tuesday, Wednesday will feature lots of clouds with temperatures staying on the cool side for late May.

But once again, there won’t be much rain. Only a few spotty showers are possible through Wednesday evening.

Then we get to Thursday.

That’s when another cold front will approach from the west, bringing rounds of scattered heavy showers and potentially severe storms by the afternoon and evening. It will be another day to stay weather aware!

The front moves east Friday morning, bringing a quick end to the rain. Late morning through the afternoon is looking drier, setting the stage for a sunny–and hotter–Memorial Day weekend.









Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Small shower chance. Low 60.

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. Few showers possible. High 75.