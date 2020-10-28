Zeta nears landfall at Category 2 strength as multiple NC counties face Tropical Storm Warnings

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for parts of North Carolina ahead of the expected arrival of Hurricane Zeta, the National Weather Service said on Wednesday.

Charlotte, Lenoir, Matthews, and Huntersville were all added to the warning shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Parts of Hickory and Lincolnton as well as areas near the North Carolina mountain region near Asheville are all under the advisory.

We are looking at a soggy stretch of weather as Zeta slides by to our northwest. Look for waves of rain to push through parts of the area overnight and on Thursday.

Locations in the Piedmont and to the southeast with be dealing with some showers and a few storms on Thursday. Rainfall will be around an inch or less in these areas.

The Mountains and Foothills will be a different story with heavy batches rolling through and potentially causing some flooding. Places to the north and west could pick up around 2-4” with locally higher amounts possible.

High winds will also be an issue as the tropical system passes by with gusts up to 40-45 mph.

National Weather Service

Stay with FOX 46 News for the very latest information. A Wind Advisory has been issued for our southeastern counties until 6 p.m. Thursday.

Once the wet weather pushes out early Friday, beautiful weather will move in for the rest of the weekend.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers/drizzle. Lo: 67

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, 70% rain. Hi: 79

Friday: AM shower, Partly to mostly sunny and nice. Hi: 70 Lo: 56

