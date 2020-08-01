Isaias weakens from hurricane to tropical storm

After another scorcher of a day, the low will dip into the mid 70s tonight under partly sunny skies.

Tomorrow will start dry and hot again before some typical afternoon storms fire up.

Tropical moisture will begin to stream in Sunday night into Monday as Isaias is expected to make landfall along the North Carolina coast during that time. The storm will likely make landfall as a weak category 1 hurricane or a tropical storm.

The storm, downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm on Saturday, will have a significant impact on the coast but minor impacts on the FOX 46 viewing area.

Rainfall totals between 1-2 inches are possible Monday into Tuesday with some gusty winds. By Wednesday Isaias is long gone and the rest of the week looks quiet.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 74

Tomorrow: 40% showers/storms. Hi: 91 Lo: 73

