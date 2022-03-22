CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Wednesday is the day to stay weather aware! As moisture increases ahead of a strong front, we’ll start to see some rain moving in from the west late tonight.

It will move into the mountains first, then overspread the Charlotte metro through late morning and east into the afternoon.

For the most part, this is plain rain in the morning, so grab the umbrella before you head out the door. It’s the afternoon and evening time frame that we’ll be watching for the possibility of severe storms.

For now, we have what’s considered a ‘Slight Risk’ of severe storms, as there’s still some uncertainty about how much severe weather we’ll see.







With rain in the morning helping to stabilize the atmosphere a little more, storms may remain rather tame into the afternoon. But– don’t let your guard down. After some daytime heating, strong storms may erupt near Charlotte and east toward Rockingham.

Severe storms may develop over upstate SC as well. Damaging wind, even a brief tornado are the main threats. The front may slow down for a bit as it heads east Thursday, keeping some clouds and a few showers in the picture through the day, especially east of Charlotte.

But overall, the forecast is a drier (and cooler) one heading into the weekend.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. Showers moving in late. Low 58.

Wednesday: Periods of showers and storms. Breezy. High 72.