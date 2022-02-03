TRACKING: Showers and pop-up thunderstorms linger through Friday; light snow possible for some NC counties this weekend

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A slow-moving cold front will continue its approach toward the Carolinas tonight, keeping the rain in the forecast.

As temperatures get a little warmer and with some instability, a couple of thunderstorms can’t be ruled out as well. The risk of severe, damaging storms is low, however.

But the wind will be picking up starting tonight, with gusts to 30 mph lingering into Friday. Secure any loose outside objects! The best chance of rain Friday is in the morning.

Showers will linger through Friday evening, but not as widespread as early in the day. As colder air returns, a little snow may develop along the TN border in the highest elevations.







Only minor accumulation is possible. Sunshine returns for the weekend! But it will be much colder. Highs will only end up near 50, with lows back in the 20s Sunday morning.

Showers may return Monday with another system.

Tonight: Periods of rain, t’storm. Windy. Low 60.

Friday: Cloudy with periods of rain. T’storm possible. Breezy. High 66.