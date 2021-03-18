TRACKING SEVERE WEATHER: Strong winds, flooding, hail and tornadoes possible; schools go full remote

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – NEIGHBORHOOD WEATHER ALERT DAY: SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE

We’ve got a strong cold front ready and waiting to swing eastward through the area Thursday. A few showers are possible Thursday morning, but the stronger storms will be possible in a window from 12 – 6 p.m.

We’ll have lots of wind shear, change in wind speed/direction with height, and some lift from the warm/ moist air mass. The greatest threat has shifted east Thursday morning because those ingredients most clearly come together over coastal Carolinas.

For us, this change means we may have fewer storms or less intense storms, but we are still expecting at least a handful of strong to severe storms Thursday afternoon.

Threats remain the same. Any storm that grows tall enough will be capable of damaging winds to 70 mph, quarter-size hail, and an isolated tornado. Have multiple ways to get warnings, stay weather aware with FOX 46 all day!

The threat will quickly rush east, a much quieter evening is in store. We’re looking at clouds, a few showers, and 50s Thursday night.

Several school districts have gone to full remote learning Thursday:

Mostly cloudy skies linger as the last of the storm wraps through the area Friday. A shower or two is possible but most stay dry. Highs will be cooler in the 50s.

Cool sunshine takes over this weekend with highs in the 50s.

Just a reminder – spring officially begins on Saturday at 5:37 a.m.!

Today: Strong to severe storms possible. High: 72.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, mild. Low: 50.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High: 55