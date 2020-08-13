Tracking pop-up showers and thunderstorms Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It’s a bit more comfortable Thursday morning with temps in the 70s and slightly lower humidity. Patchy fog will continue to be an issue in parts of the area this morning giving us reduced visibility at times.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms will pop up across the area during the afternoon and evening hours. A stronger storm can’t be ruled out again Thursday, so watch for heavy downpours, damaging wind, small hail, and lightning.

Otherwise, look for a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80s.

The unsettled pattern continues through the weekend with a chance for showers and thunderstorms each afternoon. Many places could pick up an inch or two of rain over the next several days. Temperatures are expected to remain in the 80s through the weekend.

FOX 46 Charlotte is watching Tropical Depression Eleven far out in the Atlantic. This storm is expected to become a tropical storm over the next 24 hours.

Thursday: Partly sunny; 50% showers/storms. Hi: 89

Tonight: Shower/storm early; Partly cloudy. Lo: 73

Friday: Mostly cloudy; 70% showers/storms. Hi: 87