(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Wednesday is yet another Pinpoint Weather Alert Day!

Cool & mild conditions kick off this Hump Day with temperatures hovering in the 50s and 60s for much of the Queen City. Winds have held on overnight, sustained between 5 and 10 miles per hour with breezy conditions taking hold in the mountains.

This wind has kept much of the morning fog at bay, making way for mostly clear roadways for your morning commute.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun with winds pumping more warm conditions into the Carolinas. Highs will be well above normal, peaking in the upper 70s and low 80s throughout the afternoon.

Clouds will build late as moisture continues to build ahead of an approaching cold front from the northwest. This afternoon and evening will see the chance for scattered showers and isolated storms with many of the storms setting up for overnight.

These storms will have the potential to reach the Severe Criteria with damaging winds, localized flooding, and a chance of an isolated tornado included in the potential risks.

Many of these impacts look to start late in the evening and overnight. Still, be sure to keep your guard up through the late afternoon hours in case of any early developments.

In terms of our severe risk for today and tonight, we have a marginal risk for severe weather east of Charlotte & I-77 while a slight risk for severe weather is in place west of Charlotte and I-77. These are the two lowest levels of risk but still pose a risk nonetheless.

An enhanced risk for severe weather will hold for much of Georgia, Alabama, and eastern Tennessee.

Tonight will be comfortable, dipping into the low 60s with overnight storms leaking into Thursday morning. Thursday will be partly cloudy with lingering showers and storms as temps make a run for the low 70s.

We’ll dry out heading into the weekend as much cooler air settles in. We’ll peak in the 60s and upper 50s with overnight lows in the 30s throughout the weekend before we rebound to near 80 degrees by Tuesday of next week.

Today: Warm with Increasing Clouds Leading to Evening Showers & Storms. High: 81.

Tonight: Warm with Overnight Storms. Low: 63.