TRACKING: Ida’s remnants bring rain showers to Charlotte, gusty wind to mountains

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – As what’s left of Ida continues to move north of the Carolinas, scattered tropical downpours and storms will wrap in through our region.

Plan on the chance of rain anytime, overnight through Wednesday evening.

This is welcome rain for many, but maybe too much of a good thing in the mountains, where a Flash Flood Watch continues through midnight Thursday.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the mountains as well, with gusts up to 45 mph possible. That combined with the saturated ground could bring down some trees and lead to power outages.

A brief tornado still can’t be totally ruled out, but the better chance of this will be in eastern North Carolina up into Virginia. Stay weather aware.

Behind Ida and a cold front, the rest of the week looks nice and dry! Dry in the form of low humidity, too. A nice treat as we kick off September!

Wednesday: Scattered showers and storms. Breezy. High 82.