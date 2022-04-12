CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – More clouds are sneaking in today, some spotty showers are lining up north of Charlotte.

We keep mostly cloudy skies around tonight. Temperatures stay mild in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Wednesday looks pretty similar as high pressure continues to relinquish control. Expect mostly cloudy skies, warm 80s, and a stray shower or two.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Our next cold front arrives on Thursday with showers and storms likely. This front is already level 4 out of 5 Moderate Severe Risks in the Midwest. Iowa is under the gun on Tuesday, severe storms likely from Illinois down to Arkansas on Wednesday.

So, we are watching for ingredients for strong to severe storms on Thursday. It does look like the front loses steam as it gets into the Carolinas. There will be some fuel for stronger storms, but not a ton.







Right now we have a level 1 Marginal Risk for isolated severe storms Thursday afternoon and evening. Stay tuned for updates on that!

Rain clears for Friday and temperatures stay warm. Highs still stay in the middle/ upper 70s.

Stray showers could come back for the Easter holiday weekend, but temperatures stay mild in the 70s.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, mild. Low: 58.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, stray shower. High: 82.