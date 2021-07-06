Tracking Elsa: Rainy, gusty conditions arrive near Charlotte late Wednesday through Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Another mostly dry, hot and humid day Tuesday before Elsa creeps into the Carolinas.

Mostly sunny skies and southwest winds take highs in the lower 90s on Tuesday. An isolated storm could bubble on the heat/humidity but most stay dry.

Warm and muggy lows Tuesday night dip to 70 degrees.

Elsa starts to creep its way into South Carolina tomorrow. Right now, it’s a tropical storm near the Florida Keys, expected to turn into Tampa/Big Bend area Tuesday into Wednesday. Florida threats include up to 6” rain, 3-5 feet storm surge, and tropical storm force winds.

By Wednesday, Elsa rushes through Georgia and into the Carolinas.

Local impacts start Wednesday night and take us through Thursday. Elsa still looks to track just to the east of Charlotte, putting the “dirty” side of the storm in the eastern Carolinas. There, stronger winds and heavier rain are likely. But a tropical system is not a point on a map.

I still expect locally heavy rain and gusty winds in the Piedmont. Rain totals could approach 2-3” southeast of Charlotte. Wind gusts could approach 30-40 mph. A brief tornado cannot be ruled out, mainly east. The mountains/ foothills will see very little impact from Elsa.

Elsa exits back into the Atlantic on Friday, but a cold front stalls, keeping showers/ storms in the picture through the weekend. That more summertime pattern will keep us with storm chances and temperatures in the lower 90s.

Today: Mostly sunny, hot & humid. High: 93.

Tonight: Mostly clear, muggy. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, rain late. High: 90.

*NEIGHBORHOOD WEATHER ALERT THURSDAY: Brunt of Elsa’s impacts*