Tracking: Daytime heat and humidity fuel scattered thunderstorms Wednesday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The hot and humid weather rolls on… we’ve got more of it through Saturday! Highs will be in the 90s for a few more days, but it will feel like 100+ degrees in many neighborhoods!

That daytime heating and humidity will fuel more scattered storms in the afternoon as well. There’s cooler temps ahead — but with more periods of rain, too.

This will come from a front moving in, stalling over the region, and tropical moisture from Tropical Storm Fred if it moves ashore along the Gulf Coast.





The timing for this is Sunday through early next week. At this point in time, Fred may bring more of a rain impact as opposed to wind.

As always, keep checking in with FOX 46 — we’ll keep you posted on any changes!

Tonight: Shower/t’storm early, then partly cloudy. Low 73.

Thursday: Sun & clouds. Sct’d PM storms develop. High 94.