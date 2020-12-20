CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — Any lingering snow or rain showers in the area will continue to taper off, but clouds linger overnight and we’ll likely see some fog developing in spots. Temperatures cool into the mid 30s by morning.

After a foggy start we’ll see increasing sunshine for Monday. Highs top out in the mid 50s. It then gets breezy by Monday night as a fast-moving clipper system moves in. This will bring another round of snow showers to the NW mountains Monday night. Then it’s back to sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 50s.

Still tracking a strong cold front for Christmas Eve. It will bring rain throughout the day, heavy at times, along with the chance of strong storms. As colder air rushes in behind it, snow will develop in the mountains through Christmas morning. There’s a chance some of the snow will reach neighborhoods along the I-40 corridor in the foothills through the Statesville area. Stay tuned!

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, areas of fog. Low 36.

Monday: Becoming mostly sunny. High 55.

