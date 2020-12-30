Tracking 2 storm systems on NYE and New Year’s Day

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — A few showers will slide through the area overnight as our next storm system approaches from the west.

Lows will hold in the upper 30s and lower 40s overnight. A better chance for rain will come on Thursday and Friday as two storms affect the region.

A slow moving cold front will slide by to the north on Thursday followed by a much bigger low-pressure system on Friday. Unfortunately, your New Year’s plans may end up being a little soggy!

Heavy rain and a bit of thunder will be possible at times with a marginal risk for strong storms across our southeastern counties. Temps will also be on the rise with highs hitting near 60 on Thursday and middle 60s on Friday.

Another weak disturbance could affect us late Saturday into Sunday morning.

Tonight: Cloudy with showers. Lo: 39

Thursday (New Year’s Eve): Clouds and Rain. Hi: 59

Thursday (New Year’s Day): Clouds and Rain, Spotty Storm. Hi: 66 Lo: 55

LATEST HEADLINES