Will Valentine’s Day be a total washout?

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – We are starting off mainly dry today with plenty of clouds and temps in the 30s. Patchy fog has developed in parts of the area this morning reducing visibility, so make sure to drive carefully.

Rain chance quickly increase this afternoon as a storm passed by to our southeast. Showers and drizzle will linger this evening and overnight, so grab your umbrella if you have any Valentine’s Day plans. Most of the rain today will be light with totals around a 0.5” or less. Otherwise, look for mostly cloudy skies with highs in the middle 40s.

The damp and dreary stretch will stick around into the start of the week with our next big back for moisture pushing through Monday night into Tuesday morning. With all of this moisture around you will need to be careful on the roads and watch for fog to develop in some locations. A bit of sunshine is expected to return later Tuesday and Wednesday help to dry things out for midweek. Temperatures will slowly rebound back into the 50s for the workweek.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain. Hi: 44

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with shower/drizzle, fog. Lo: 39

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers. Hi: 50