Total washout: Sally brings heavy rain, flood risk to the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Thursday is a Neighborhood Weather Alert Day and will be as close to a complete washout as you can get. The tropical moisture from Sally flows into the area this morning and will intensify during the midday hours.

Some severe storms are possible this afternoon with a low-end tornado risk.

Otherwise, the biggest concern will be the heavy rain and potential for flash flooding as 3-6″ of rain are expected with 6-8″ possible in localized areas.

Sally will begin to move out tonight and tomorrow will be much quieter. There could still be some lingering showers early Friday but by the afternoon drier conditions will prevail and some sunshine will try to poke out.

If you like cooler weather you’ll LOVE this weekend. Partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s will make it feel more like November than September. It’ll stay on the cooler side through Monday.

Today: 100% showers/storms. Hi: 71 Lo: 66

Tomorrow: 40% am showers. Clearing skies Hi: 74 Lo: 59

