Tornado Watch in effect for several South Carolina counties

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for several counties across the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area until 7 p.m. Monday.

The Watch includes Chesterfield and Lancaster counties in South Carolina.

There is a marginal risk for an isolated severe storm Monday with strong winds, heavy rain, hail, and lightning possible. High temperatures will remain in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

The unsettled weather pattern will stick around for most of the workweek as a couple of storm systems slide through at times.

Temperatures are expected to be on the warm side through midweek before dropping back to a more normal level for the end of the week.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers/storms. Hi: 80

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers/storms. Hi: 85 Lo: 66