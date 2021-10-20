Thursday Preview: Temps warm up to the 80s after an overnight low of 50

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The stretch of dry, pretty fall weather goes on! Temperatures got warmer Wednesday, topping out in the low 80s in many neighborhoods.

Lows drop to around 50 overnight and warm up close to 80 for another day Thursday. High pressure has been in charge and responsible for our dry conditions.

But it’s on the way out. That sounds like a good thing with a cold front on the way.

We could certainly use some rain! However, much like the cold front last weekend, there’s just not a great chance. The best chance of showers will be in the mountains, with only a bit of spotty light rain possible around the Charlotte area through upstate SC.





We miss out again! Good news for outside plans, though. The weekend looks sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 50.

Thursday: Becoming partly cloudy. Small shower chance late. Breezy. High 79.