Thursday Morning Forecast

It will be cool and breezy Thursday behind the front that brought in the rain this morning.

Friday will be on the cool side in the wake of the front with highs only making it up to the upper 60s.

Warm and dry high pressure will settle over the region tomorrow making for a big warm-up heading into this weekend.

Expect sunny skies and highs in near 70 on Saturday and highs will soar into the mid-80s on Sunday.

Today: Clearing skies. Hi: 71 Lo: 48

Tomorrow: Sunny and cooler. Hi: 68 Lo: 48

Friday: Sunny. Hi: 78 Lo: 55