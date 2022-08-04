CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – After a dry start Thursday, more downpours and storms developed around the region Thursday evening.

After they move out and fade away for the night, Friday starts dry once again.

The pattern doesn’t change as we head into the weekend — watch for more spotty storms late afternoon and evening if you’ll be out and about.

The mountains may see more rain than others; any slow-moving downpours could lead to flooding in that area. Stay weather aware.





Thursday night: Showers & storms early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 73.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 91. Spotty PM storms.